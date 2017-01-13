'Deadpool' Oscar Alert! Ryan Reynolds Shares 'For Your Consideration' Video

By Patrick Shanley, The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds tweeted a short “For Your Consideration” video for Deadpool on Thursday evening following nominations for the film from the WGA, PGA and DGA in recent weeks.

The anti-superhero film was a massive commercial success in theaters, helped in large part by its memorable marketing campaign, which included faux romantic comedy-themed billboards and a Twitter account for the film that only followed Hello Kitty.

The film has been racking up nominations, shocking many, including a Best Comedy or Musical nomination from the Golden Globes last weekend as well as a Best Actor nom for Reynolds. It lost both to La La Land, as Ryan Gosling’s jazz pianist beat out Reynold’s merc with a mouth.

In the new consideration video, Reynolds narrates a list of the film’s achievements over a montage of shots from the film underscored by a dramatic orchestral arrangement. Such highlights include “42 rejection letters from Fox,” “7 magical unicorns,” and “3 good walls and a fourth that’s broken.”

