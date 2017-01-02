'Deadpool' Is Most Pirated Movie of 2016 (Report)

Photo: 20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds' long-gestating anti-superhero pic Deadpool was one of the biggest hits of 2016. In addition to its massive box-office success, the film also earned two Golden Globe nominations for best musical or comedy and best actor for Reynolds. Now, the sendup of the superhero genre can add another accolade to its growing list: the most pirated film of 2016.

According to data compiled by TorrentFreak, Deadpool topped its list of illegally downloaded movies. The year-end roundup included other such superhero ventures as Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War.

The list features many of the year's highest box-office grossers, such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which was actually released in December 2015) and Pixar's hit animated sequel Finding Dory.

However, the correlation between commercial hit and pirated hot-ticket item is not the only one at play. While massive hits like Deadpool, Finding Dory and Captain America: Civil War landed on the top 10 list in both categories, family fare such as Illumination Entertainment's The Secret Life of Pets and Disney's live-action remake of The Jungle Book were absent from the rundown of most torrented films, despite ranking fourth and fifth at the 2016 box office, respectively.

Despite the illegality of the downloads, earning the top spot with torrentors proves, yet again, that Deadpool resonated with audiences.

