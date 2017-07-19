Deadpool was the most complained about movie of 2016

Now here’s a stat that Deadpool would heartily approve of… his movie was the most complained about of 2016.

The BBFC has revealed that the Marvel movie hauled in a solid 51 complaints, and unsurprisingly, the bulk of them were in objection to the standard triumvirate of violence, sex and bad language.

Though what people were expecting is perhaps another matter altogether.

“Some viewers were concerned about the level of violence in the film,” the report states.

“Though the violence is strong and frequently bloody, this often occurs during fast-paced action sequences with little focus on detail.

“There is also a comic tone to the violence, and the film’s fantastical setting further distances it from reality. The Classification Guidelines state that at 15, violence may be strong but should not dwell on the infliction of pain or injury.”

However, the governing body ruled that ‘the sex references and language are therefore acceptable at the classification’, as there’s no ‘upper limit’ of references for a film with a 15 rating.

Quite conversely, ‘Suicide Squad’ received 30 complaints because its 15 certificate meant that younger fans of comic book movies couldn’t see it.

“Most of the feedback was from children under the age of fifteen, or their parents, who had hoped that the film would achieve a lower classification,” read the report.

“The sustained threat and moderate violence in Suicide Squad were too strong to warrant a 12A [rating].”

Elsewhere, ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ received complaints for being too scary for its 12A certificate.

You can view the report in its entirety here…

