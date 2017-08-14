'Deadpool 2' stunt driver killed in motorcycle crash on set, police say

A female stunt driver was killed today in a motorcycle crash on the set of Deadpool 2, the Vancouver Police Department says.

Details are sketchy, but law enforcement in the hometown of star Ryan Reynolds first alerted the tragedy on social media this morning and has not identified the victim:

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

Witnesses told CTV News the crew was filming a stunt sequence involving a motorcycle at Jack Poole Plaza when something went wrong. A CTV reporter tweeted this from the site:

Stunt person hurt on set of Deadpool 2 loaded into Advanced Life Support ambulance that hasn't moved. Anxious crew looking on. @CTVVancouverpic.twitter.com/iTU2awp7Qs — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

Ambulance has left set of Deadpool 2 with injured stunt person. Lights and sirens were not on as it pulled away. @CTVVancouverpic.twitter.com/iMheLitA7q — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

Deadline has reached out for additional comment from Vancouver PD but has yet to hear back. In a statement, the film's distributor, 20th Century Fox, said: “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

Today’s accident marks the second on-set death of a stunt performer in North America in about a month; stuntman John Bernecker suffered massive head injuries in a fall July 12 on the set of The Walking Dead and later died at Atlanta Medical Center. It is believed to be the first stunt-related death in the United States in more than 17 years. AMC temporarily halted production on Season 8 of the zombie apocalypse series in the wake of the accident.

Reynolds had tweeted this last week, with the film’s title obviously being a joke:

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

—Erik Pedersen and David Robb contributed to this report.

