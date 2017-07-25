Deadpool 2 star teases larger role for Colossus

‘Deadpool 2’ sees the return of Colossus…

And he might be getting a much bigger role.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Stefan Kapicic hinted that Colossus probably gets a bit more screen time in the upcoming ‘Deadpool’ sequel.

“[Colossus] didn’t have time at all in the X-Men movies and he’s one of the iconic characters,” he explained. “He needed that space, and thank God [Director] Tim Miller and Ryan and Fox decided to give him a spot, which will continue to grow.”

“That’s the thing I can say… the sequel will answer many questions, which people are asking right now,” he added. “All the questions I can see on the net are answered in the sequel.”

And apparently, ‘Deadpool 2’ is going pretty well.

At least, if Kapicic’s enthusiasm is anything to go by.

Deadpool 2 star hints more screen time for Colossus – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

“I am a comic book fan,” he stated. “I would love if I could share, because it’s incredible what’s going on… When [fans] find out what’s happening in the sequel…” he said wistfully, trailing off before violating his NDA.

It also sounds as though new director, David Leitch is working wonders after taking over from Tim Miller.

“The way he is working with me, how to bring more of Colossus is unbelievable. He just relaxes you and is so intelligent and is a visionary. Which you can see through his movies.”

How will Colossus play into ‘Deadpool 2’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see…

But more Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead can only be a good thing.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

