Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin revealed in first look at Cable

It’s official – Cable looks awesome in this first look image from ‘Deadpool 2’.

It’s no secret that Josh Brolin is suiting up as the iconic X-Men character, Cable in the upcoming ‘Deadpool’ sequel… and now we’ve got our first look at his new look, complete with glowing eye and heavily-scarred face.

And let’s face it – he looks pretty badass.

Appearing on Twitter, ‘Deadpool 2’ star Ryan Reynolds unveiled the image.

And thankfully, Josh Brolin really looks the part.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017





Clearly, his look is heavily-inspired by the comic books, and really leans on the artwork we know and love. He’s got a glowing eye, a heavily-scarred face, and those gloves and utility straps complete the look of a high-tech solider from the future.

Basically – it’s a Cable that ‘X-Men’ fans are going to love.

Even if his crew cut isn’t exactly like the comic books.

And a second new image even gives us a better look at his entire ensemble…

Clearly, ‘Deadpool 2’ is going all in on Cable.

That cybernetic arm looks awesome, and his entire suit is about as close to the X-Men comic book look as we could get in a gritty comic book movie. The addition of a teddy bear clipped to his belt is a neat touch, and I have to admit, I love the comic-book-faithful look – especially since this suggests a very familiar backstory for ol’ Nathan Summers. Introduced in New Mutants #87 back in 1990, the iconic mutant turned out to be a future child of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor – the clone of Jean Grey.

And he has some pretty impressive powers.

Aside from his time-travelling tendencies, he also has telepathic and telekinetic abilities… although it’s unclear whether we’ll see those in ‘Deadpool 2’. But he’s also a pretty capable fighter – something we’ll definitely see, what with Cable getting tooled up for this new photo.

All-in-all, it’s an excellent look for Cable.

Josh Brolin really looks the part… and no doubt he’s going to kill it.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

