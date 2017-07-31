Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds unveils first look at Domino

Zazie Beetz looks awesome as Domino in Deadpool 2 - Credit: 20th Century Fox

It looks as though Domino is on top…

At least, in this first look image from ‘Deadpool 2’.

It’s no secret that Zazie Beetz is playing the iconic X-Men character, Domino in the upcoming ‘Deadpool’ sequel… and now we’ve got our first look at her cool costume as she dominates poor old Deadpool.

And she looks pretty awesome… if a bit intimidating.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

Taking to Twitter, ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds unveiled the cool, new image.

And it gives us our first look at Domino’s awesome suit.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017





Her new look is certainly a bit of a departure from the comic books – traditionally depicted as a pale-skinned female with a dark black spot over one eye, it looks as though ‘Deadpool 2’ is taking the character in a different direction.

But she still gets a kick-ass black costume.

A more classic Domino alongside Deadpool in the comic books – Credit: Marvel More

And it looks as though she won’t be going easy on Deadpool.

I have to admit, I’m digging the new look. It’s not exactly what we all remember from the comic books, but it looks as though Zazie Beetz is going to get the attitude just right. And with Josh Brolin joining the party as Cable, we can expect one hell of a ‘Deadpool’ sequel.

Now, we just have to wait to see how Cable is going to look.

And I have a very good feeling about that one.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet