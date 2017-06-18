Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds rocks up at the X-Mansion

Deadpool is back…

And it looks as though he’s taking the X-Men head on.

It’s no secret that ‘Deadpool’ exists in the same universe as the other X-Men – after all, we saw the likes of Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead appear in their X-Uniforms back during the first movie.

But now it looks as though he’s taking the fight to the X-Mansion.

Appearing on Twitter, ‘Deadpool 2’ star Ryan Reynolds posted a rather cool picture of himself suited up in the Deadpool costume… chilling outside Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

“Dropped by the X-Mansion,” he said. “Big f**king surprise. No one’s home.”

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017





Of course, we’ve all seen the X-Mansion before – appearing throughout the ‘X-Men’ series, the extra shots were filmed at Hatley Castle in British Columbia.

But it looks as though it was also home to another superhero…

It's the Queen Mansion. ???? — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) June 18, 2017





That’s right – Marc Guggenheim (screenwriter and executive producer on ‘Arrow’) pointed out that this location was also used as a stand-in for Queen Mansion. That’s the family home of the Green Arrow on the hit TV show.

Quite a superhero heritage, then.

Unfortunately, the Queen Mansion burned down back in Season Two… so it looks as though the X-Men may have had to do a bit of renovation to the old X-Mansion.

Deadpool calls in on Negasonic at the X-Mansion – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

Either way, it great to know that Deadpool will be heading back there.

Let’s just hope we get to see a few more ‘X-Men’ this time around.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand and Stefan Kapicic.

David Leitch will direct the movie, based on a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Drew Goddard.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

