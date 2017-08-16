Deadpool 2 to recommence shooting 48 hours after stuntwoman death

Cameras will start rolling again on ‘Deadpool 2’ later today, 48 hours after the death of stuntwoman Joi ‘SJ’ Harris on the film’s set in Vancouver.

Harris died when she crashed into a plate-glass window on August 14, after losing control of her motorcycle in a stunt for the forthcoming movie.

She had rehearsed the stunt successfully a number of times prior to the accident, but was not wearing a helmet, according to reports.

Harris, who was the first female African-American professional road racer, was drafted in to replace another stunt performer on the job, and it was her first time on a movie.

Deadline reports that her predecessor is understood to have had a helmet made to sit underneath a wig for her character Domino, but with Harris joining the production unexpectedly, there was not time to have one made for her.

Immediately after the accident, the production was stopped, and stars like Ryan Reynolds spoke about how the cast and crew were ‘devastated’.

Reynolds tweeted:





Director David Leitch added that he was ‘deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers… No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time’.

The movie is still scheduled for release on June 1, 2018.

Read more

Tom Cruise injured on Mission: Impossible set

Cameron explains why all T-800 Terminators look like Arnie

Sharon Stone posts amazing video of her Basic Instinct audition



