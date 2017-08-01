Deadpool 2 online backlash surrounds Domino casting

A handful of ‘Deadpool’ fans aren’t happy…

Not when it comes to new images of ‘Deadpool 2’ character, Domino.

A staple from the Marvel comic books, Domino is a fellow mutant and X-Force member who has appeared on the pages alongside Deadpool and Cable countless times… but she’s usually depicted as a pale, white female with a black spot over her eye.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary… and while we think she looks awesome in the role, the casting hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

As you might expect, it all stems from the look of the character… and the tiresome argument that the new version of Domino isn’t exactly faithful to the comic books.

Domino looks a bit different in the comic books – Credit: Marvel More

But as a big screen adaptation, does it really have to be?

We’ve already seen countless heroes and villains changed in a myriad of ways for the movies. Even in the first ‘Deadpool’ film, we saw the look and super-powers of Negasonic Teenage Warhead go through a change as she leapt from the comics onto the big screen.

Not quite so much backlash with Negasonic Teenage Warhead – Credit: 20th Century Fox / Marvel More

Of course, that time there was a lot less fuss…

But perhaps that’s because Domino is such an important character to Deadpool fans.

Either way, the new look has provoked plenty of reactions:

This Domino is like someone deciding deadpool should have his mouth sewn shut — Liam Doane (@Birthofbuzz) August 1, 2017





Deadpool was doing so well, then they had to go and screw up Domino … ah well, was fun while it lasted — Darin Conard (@SciFiPhreak) August 1, 2017

So Domino was recently shown off in the new Deadpool 2 teasers… And she looks nothing like Domino. An afro? White eye paint? Sorry but no. — Twiggy (@GasPoweredTwig) August 1, 2017









Will the new Domino prove herself to be just as capable?

I get the feeling they’ve cast exactly the right woman to give Deadpool hell.

And it looks as though original Domino creator Rob Liefield is thriled with her new look:





‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet