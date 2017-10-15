Deadpool 2 has officially wrapped

It’s official – ‘Deadpool 2’ has finished filming.

Appearing on Instagram, it looks as though ‘Deadpool 2’ star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the upcoming sequel has finally finished filming… four months after they began, back in June.

“That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE!” he joked. “Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. @davidmleitch… words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent.”

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

“I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew,” he added. “From our PA’s, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene… Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I’ve decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin’s well-appointed living room. #MaximumEffort”

And screenwriter Rhett Reese confirmed that’s a wrap.

That’s a wrap! Deadpool 2 is in the can! — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) October 14, 2017





Not to mention, co-star Josh Brolin signing off with a behind-the-scenes photo.





‘Deadpool 2’ sees Ryan Reynols return as Deadpool – the merc with a mouth. But while we’re all excited to see what they’ve cooked up, plot details remain firmly under wraps. Of course, we already know that Deadpool will return to the X-Mansion, after filming kicked off there, back in June.

And then there’s those impressive chase scenes filmed on the streets of Vancouver.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Brianna Hildebrand.

David Leitch directed the movie, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet