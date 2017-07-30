Deadpool 2: Josh Brolin shows off Cable physique in most revealing selfie so far

Since he was cast to play Cable alongside Ryan Reynolds in 20th Century Fox’s ‘Deadpool 2,’ Josh Brolin has naturally been on an intensive physical training regimen, and has been making a point of charting his progress on social media.

Now, not content with showing off his arms and shoulders, the 49-year old actor has decided to go that bit further in a new Instagram selfie alongside his wife Kathryn Boyd.

Curiously, the shot is there mainly to plug a range of activewear. And we can only assume it’s Boyd who’s modelling the clothing in question, as Brolin would appear to be completely naked.

Brolin’s taking a leaf out of his co-star Reynolds’ book with his self-deprecating humour (“Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica”) – but even so, he’s clearly taking some pride in his efforts. And who can blame him? He’s clearly in superhero shape.

Of course, playing Cable alongside Deadpool is about more than the look, and Rob Liefeld – writer/artist and creator of both ‘X-Men’ characters – has recently been singing Brolin’s praises, hailing him as “a tremendous actor” to ComicBook.com.

Deadpool and Cable (credit: Marvel) More

Hailing the comedic interplay between Brolin and Reynolds, Liefeld remarks, “When I see the two of them I’m like ‘It’s going to be comic book’s equivalent to Rush Hour,’ and I don’t know if comic fans are ready for it. I think it’s going to be great.”

And of course, Cable isn’t the only comic book role we’ll see Brolin in next year, as he also portrays Marvel’s ultimate bad guy Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ opening in UK cinemas on 27 April 2018.

After that, ‘Deadpool 2’ arrives on 1 June 2018.

Read More:

Schwarzenegger at 70: his best one-liners

Thor: Ragnarok director shares eye-opening pic of Anthony Hopkins

Cate Blanchett wants more female villains from Marvel



