‘Deadpool 2’: Jack Kesy to Play Villain

The Strain star Jack Kesy has joined Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2 in an unspecified villainous role.

Reynolds will return in the sequel as the foul-mouthed superhero with Brolin recently having signed on as Cable. Deadpool 2 is in pre-production with shooting expected to start in June.

Reynolds is also a producer on the films with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning along with Drew Goddard assisting. John Wick co-director David Leitch came on board to lead Deadpool 2 last fall after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with Reynolds.

The superhero sequel has also cast Atlanta breakout Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino. Leslie Uggams will return as Blind Al, Deadpool’s roommate.

Deadpool gave Fox its biggest hit of 2016 after opening on Valentine’s Day to a surprisingly strong $782.6 million worldwide, supplanting The Matrix Reloaded to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. Fox announced last month that it had given Deadpool 2 a prime summer release date of June 1, 2018.

Kesy plays Gabriel Bolivar in The Strain, a vampire acolyte and a rock star with an appetite for recreational drugs. He also has credits on Baywatch and the upcoming Horse Soldiers.

Kesy is repped by Paradigm. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

'Deadpool 2' Writers: Don't Expect Many A-List Superheroes in Sequel:

Read more from Variety: