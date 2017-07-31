Deadpool 2 is apparently like a buddy cop movie

‘Deadpool 2’ apparently makes for a great buddy cop movie.

At least, according to Deadpool creator, Rob Liefield.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, the Marvel comic book artist compared the upcoming movie to a classic buddy cop flick… but it’s not exactly to everybody’s taste.

“[Brolin’s] such a great actor, that’s where it starts, and gravitas, and who else really is going to hold their ground with Ryan as Wade/Deadpool,” he said. “That is energy unbridled, and so you’ve gotta hold your ground.”

“When I see the two of them I’m like ‘It’s going to be comic book’s equivalent to Rush Hour,’ and I don’t know if comic fans are ready for it. I think it’s going to be great.”

But don’t panic – he doesn’t specifically mean ‘Rush Hour’.

When fans rushed to Twitter to ask him about the comparison, he reiterated that he actually meant any buddy cop movie… so don’t expect chemistry akin to Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan.

“The pairing of Deadpool and Cable has always been a contrast in style and combustible. They have been a buddy cop film pairing!” he said via Twitter.

Deadpool and Cable are clearly partners in crime - Credit: Marvel More

“Yes, I compared the dynamic of Cable & Deadpool to that of a buddy cop film,” he added via Instagram. “Take your pic from Lethal Weapon to Rush Hour to Turner & Hooch!! But better!! #robliefeld #marvel #cable #Deadpool #xforce #robliefeldcreations”

Of course, you can kinda see it… especially if you look to the comic books.

Deadpool and Cable have always had a very ‘buddy cop’ style relationship… at least, when they’re not trying to kill each other. When it comes to bringing Cable to the big screen, you can guarantee he’ll be leaning on Deadpool when it comes to Ryan Reynolds’ quick witted shenanigans.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

