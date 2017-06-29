Deadpool 2 adds Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison

It’s official – Ricky Baker is heading to ‘Deadpool 2’.

He’s everyone’s favourite juvenile delinquent. Julian Dennison – the breakout star of ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ – will be bringing that inimitable charm to the upcoming ‘Deadpool’ movie. And that’s going to make a lot of film fans very, very happy.

He may not have chosen the skuxx life, but now the skuxx life has chosen Deadpool…

Appearing on Instagram, ‘Deadpool 2’ star Ryan Reynolds posted an awesome picture of the Merc with a Mouth giving a piggyback to his new co-star.

The skux life chose Deadpool – Credit: Instagram More

“Giving Julian Dennison a warm L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ”

And clearly, everyone is thrilled to see Ricky Baker heading to ‘Deadpool 2’.

Including his ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ director, Taika Waititi.

“Never in my wilderpeoplest dreams would I have imagined this picture existing,” he said via Twitter. “But…. Yessss.”

Julian Dennison shot to fame back in 2016 after starring in ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ – a hilarious adventure-comedy set in New Zealand. Following the exploits of Ricky Baker and his ‘Uncle’ Hector (played by Sam Neill), the film follows the unlikely duo as they become the focus of a nationwide manhunt and flee into the New Zealand bush.

But can we expect similar shenanigans in ‘Deadpool 2’?

I can’t help thinking this is perfect casting – Julian’s quick wit and snappy humour will make quite the addition to ‘Deadpool 2’.

But will the smartmouthed merc be able to handle him?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, and Julian Dennison.

David Leitch will direct the movie, based on a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Drew Goddard.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

