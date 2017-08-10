DC's 'Flash' movie lacks director, but its cast members are bonding

If things had gone according to plan, Flashpoint would have already been in the can by now. Warner Bros. and DC’s Flash standalone film about the scarlet speedster was scheduled to go into production last January — but that was before director Rick Famuyiwa exited the project over creative differences in September 2016, following original helmer Seth Grahame-Smith out the door.

Left in waiting are stars Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Kiersey Clemons (Iris West). Clemons, who was set to reunite with her Dope director, Famuyiwa, was bummed to see him bounce.

“Nothing’s in stone and I’ve been talking with Ezra and we’re excited to see who’s gonna lead us on this journey,” Clemons told Yahoo Movies at the Los Angeles press day for her new film, The Only Living Boy in New York.

The new leader could be the tandem of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street writer-directors who penned the original treatment for the film and, per reports, were being wooed by the studio to direct. Lord and Miller are free agents again after their surprising departure from the Han Solo movie. (Other names reportedly in the mix include Robert Zemeckis, Matthew Vaughn, and Sam Raimi.)

Kiersey Clemons at the premiere of ‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ (Getty Images) More

In the meantime, Clemons and Miller are building a big-time bond. “It’s given us a lot of time to really lean on each other,” Clemons said. “We don’t know when we’re making this movie, we don’t know who’s gonna be our director, we don’t know anything. But all we know is that we’re grateful and we can’t wait to get this thing rolling.”

The actors regularly call each other and discuss not only their hopes and concerns over Flash-related business, but other projects they want to potentially collaborate on. “It’s nice to have that relationship with someone that you’re about to spend a lot of time with,” Clemons said.

Clemons, who has teased that her character’s intro in this fall’s Justice League will be “f–king sick,” piled praise onto her friend and costar. “He’s one of the most gracious, passionate people that I’ve ever met. What a gem,” she said of Miller, who made his DCEU debut in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. “We’re just being patient and we know that when it happens, it’s gonna be one of the best experiences and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Only Living Boy in New York opens Friday. Watch Clemons in an exclusive clip:





