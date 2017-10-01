DC’s Cinematic Universe still 100% connected

The DC Cinematic Universe is going nowhere.

And yes, it’s still ‘100%’ connected.

It may have come as a bit of a surprise to ‘Justice League’ fans when DC boss Geoff Johns cast doubt on the interconnectivity of DC’s movies earlier this week.

“Our intention, certainly, moving forward is using the continuity to help make sure nothing is diverging in a way that doesn’t make sense,” he said. “But there’s no insistence upon an overall story line or interconnectivity in that universe.”

But now he’s clarified – the films are still all connected.

Responding to a fan via Twitter, the DC boss clarified his position on the future of the DC Cinematic Universe… and it looks as though it’s not going anywhere.





Of course, his earlier comments led many to speculate that DC’s future movie output would concentrate more on stand-alone adventures – with ‘Wonder Woman’ paving the way for an entirely unconnected DC universe.

“[‘Wonder Woman’]’s not about another movie. Some of the movies do connect the characters together, like ‘Justice League.’ But, like with ‘Aquaman’… our goal is not to connect ‘Aquaman’ to every movie.”

But despite those comments, the DC Universe remains intact.

It’s far more likely that Johns was simply explaining that DC isn’t looking to create connections where they don’t need them – shoehorning in cameos, or drawing vague connections between otherwise unconnected stories.

And that definitely makes sense.

So, for now, the CD Cinematic Universe is safe.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

