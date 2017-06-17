DC release unaired Adam West episode of cancelled superhero sitcom Powerless

The last live-action appearance of Adam West in TV’s ‘Powerless,’ with Alan Tudyk (credit: DC Entertainment/NBC)

DC Entertainment have released what is almost certainly the final live-action performance from the late, great Adam West.

The beloved ‘Batman’ actor, who passed away on 9 June aged 88, had shot two episodes of ‘Powerless,’ the short-lived DC sitcom centred on characters in the DC universe who, as the title suggests, are without super powers.

Launched in February 2017, ‘Powerless’ starred Alan Tudyk (no stranger to axed TV shows, having been a key cast member in Joss Whedon’s ‘Firefly’), Vanessa Hudgens and Danny Pudi. 12 episodes were shot, but the show failed to win over the US audience, and network NBC pulled the plug in April, with the last three episodes unaired.

Short-lived DC sitcom ‘Powerless’ (credit: DC Entertainment/NBC) More

However, DC have now released the unaired episode ‘Win, Luthor, Draw,’ in which West appeared, as a tribute to the sadly missed star.

Not unlike in ‘Family Guy,’ in which West voiced self-caricature Mayor West, ‘Powerless’ also cast the actor in a comedic variation of himself, here named Chairman West.

Another of the actor’s final live-action appearances was also a cameo as himself, in a 2016 episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory.’

It was recently confirmed we will get to hear West voice Batman one last time in upcoming animated movie ‘Batman vs. Two-Face,’ on which the actor had completed work before his passing.

Watch the ‘Powerless’ episode in full on the DC Entertainment Youtube page.

Read More:

LA shines Bat-signal in tribute to Adam West

RIP John G Avildsen – Stallone, Macchio pay tribute

Gal Gadot’s husband wears amazing Wonder Woman T-shirt



