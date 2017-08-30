DC officially starts working on the Shazam! movie

From Digital Spy

DC has officially started working on Shazam!, with director David F Sandberg confirming the news in a very basic photo.

The man behind Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation shared the snap on Instagram, hinting that he's starting from scratch on the movie...

"Day 1", wrote Sandberg, alongside his photo of a delicious can of Coke Zero.

It was recently reported that Shazam! will be going into production in early 2018 for a 2019 release.

Despite being attached to the project for years, Dwayne Johnson eventually chose to play Shazam's nemesis Black Adam, and won't be showing up in the DC Extended Universe until his own solo film further down the line.

Shazam! is yet to announce who will play its titular superheroic role. However, there will be two actors portraying the hero in the movie.

Photo credit: DC Comics More

That's because Shazam's secret identity is a young boy, Billy Batson, who transforms into the adult superhero when he says his magic word (which also happens to be 'Shazam') – and Warner Bros aren't going to go for the creepy, young Tony Stark CGI look from Captain America: Civil War to bring him to the big screen.

"Yeah, I wouldn't want to do that," Sandberg told Collider. "That seems like way too much of a hassle.

"So I think it's just kind of best to have a kid and an adult."

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like