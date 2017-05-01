Daytime Emmys: ‘The Talk,’ ‘General Hospital,’ Steve Harvey Score Big Prizes

With a heat wave soaring into the high 80s, guests came to the red carpet for the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards prepared with umbrellas to brave the sun and speeches for their forthcoming victories.

Mary Hart, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, was one of those who brought along a pre-prepared speech. “I really am overwhelmed,” she said. “There are many award shows that we have all sat through, but this is super special.”

The “Entertainment Tonight” legend also recalled the beginning of her career saying, “My first assignment was to do the RKO Reunion. It was all of the great movie stars that I grew up watching. I actually got giddy talking to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rodgers. She was a broad and she danced like an angel. She was so much fun.”

Although there were no faux pas such as misread winners (though a few presenters did joke about what happened at the Oscars), the show still had its unexpected moments, like a plug to adopt animals. “I really wanted to win with all of the dogs up there,” said Bryan Craig, who won for Younger Actor in a Drama Series. “I really love dogs. I have two rescues. I think I touched every Basset Hound up there.”

While the ceremony was peppered with potential history making wins that didn’t manifest, like Kristoff St. John’s potential triple Emmy crown, a smaller feat did indeed take place amongst the Oz family. “I’m just going to put it out there, I demand a recount,” Daphne Oz joked after losing to her father in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show category. On top of taking home the Emmy, Oz also won a home cooked meal as a small bet against his daughter and “The Chew” co-host. “The win means a tremendous amount,” he said. “Trust is the best legal enhancing drug. The whole show is based on trust and that’s why we’re successful. We speak to a lot of Americans that don’t have healthcare. To hear someone say you changed my life, that means a lot.”

The night’s other big winners included “General Hospital,” Steve Harvey, and “The Talk,” which took their second trophy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. “We still feel like underdogs,” said Aisha Tyler. “We still feel like the new show. So it really matters to us that guests have a home at our show. It’s wonderful.”

Tyler also took a moment to congratulate her co-host Underwood saying, “Sheryl was on fire tonight. If you didn’t know, now you know.”