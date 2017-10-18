David Tennant is always happy to return to Doctor Who

From Digital Spy

It's been eight years since he originally exited Doctor Who, but David Tennant has insisted that the show will always be a part of his life.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Tennant said the series, and his role of the Tenth Doctor, is "always a very fond thing to return to".

He's reprised the part for a new series of audio plays, out in November from Big Finish, with Billie Piper also returning as Rose Tyler.

"I always feel fond towards it," DoctorWho.TV quotes him as saying. "I always feel like it's a happy place to be. It's always a very fond thing to return to, the world of Doctor Who. It's always very welcoming, and friendly, and familiar.

"I suppose I don't feel detached enough from it to feel sentimental, really. Maybe if I'd been completely banished from it for 10 years? But of course it never quite goes away, does it?

"There's no escaping it, nor would I want to, really. Because Doctor Who sort of runs through my life like a stick of rock. It's sort of always bubbling under, and you know it always will."

Tennant originally played the Doctor on television from 2005-2010, before returning for a one-off appearance in Doctor Who's 50th anniversary special in 2013.

He previously starred in a series of audio plays opposite Catherine Tate as companion Donna, released in 2016.

Doctor Who Magazine issue 518 is available from October 19.

