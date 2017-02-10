David Oyelowo Gets Banned from Traveling to Homeland in Clip from 'A United Kingdom' (Exclusive)

As President Trump’s attempted ban against travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries continues to dominate headlines, the new biopic A United Kingdom starring David Oyelowo (Selma, Queen of Katwe) as African prince Seretse Khama seems particularly relevant.

In 1947, Khama caused an international stir when, while studying abroad in London, he fell in love with and married a white woman, Ruth Williams (Gone Girl Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike). The English government, tribal elders from Khama’s homeland of Botswana (at the time a British protectorate called Bechuanaland), and the apartheid-era South Africa all opposed the marriage, in turn keeping the couple separated for years at a time.

In an exclusive clip from the movie (watch above), Khama is told that he’s been “exiled” from his native country for five years. “Call it a period of reflection,” he’s told by British diplomat Alistair Canning (Jack Davenport), who offers Khama a post in Jamaica instead.

Directed by Amma Asante (Belle) from a script by Guy Hibbert (Eye in the Sky), A United Kingdom also stars Tom Felton (Harry Potter) and David’s wife, Jessica Oyelowo. It’s now playing in select cities.

Watch the trailer for ‘A United Kingdom’:





