David Lynch says he hasn't given up directing movies

Lynch… is not giving up making movies after all – Credit: Getty

David Lynch fans and breathe easy again – he’s said that news he’s never to direct another movie have been somewhat exaggerated.

The ‘Mulholland Drive’ auteur made the remarks to the Sydney Morning Herald, and they appeared to be pretty definitive.

“Things changed a lot,” he said. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.

The article goes on to describe the exchange that then took place:

“He is uncertain at first, but then appears to make up his mind: he has indeed made his last feature film. That’s a yes? ‘Yes it is,’ he says.”

However, he’s now said that the quote was misrepresented.

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival, with cast-members from the newly reinvigorated ‘Twin Peaks’, he told Le Soir: “I did not say I quit cinema. Simply that nobody knows what the future holds.

“My remarks have been misrepresented.”

So that’s good news then, as are the reviews for the new episodes of ‘Twin Peaks’ so far.

The first episode has a 100% approval rating on reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

