David Lowery interview: A Ghost Story director on following Disney movie Pete's Dragon with a self-funded, avant garde indie

How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

After completing Disney animation Pete's Dragon, director David Lowery took a real left turn, heading to Texas with friends Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck and making weird, avant garde, self-funded indie film A Ghost Story in secret. Chris talks to him about this bold move, Casey acting under a bed sheet for most of the movie, finding motivation in the face of the futility of existence, and how great pie is.

