David Hasselhoff Is Targeted for Death by Ken Jeong in 'Killing Hasselhoff' Trailer (NSFW)

It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to see something terrible happen to David Hasselhoff, the matinee idol who made both Knight Rider and Baywatch such international small-screen hits. Nonetheless, as evidenced by its title, the upcoming movie Killing Hasselhoff will feature at least one individual — namely Ken Jeong — who’s desperate to have Hoff meet a grisly fate. Ahead of its home-video debut, we have the meta comedy’s first red-band trailer (watch it above; NSFW).

As the above clip elucidates, Killing Hasselhoff features Jeong as a man who finds himself in serious hot water, thanks to both a drug scandal at the nightclub he owns, and to a ruthless mobster who wants to collect on the hundreds of thousands of dollars Jeong owes him. Jeong’s solution? To win a Hollywood “death pool” by murdering the celebrity he always picks in the competition: Hasselhoff. Doing so will net Jeong the $500,000 that’ll make all of his problems go away. As you might imagine, however, this scheme doesn’t go off exactly as planned, leading to all sorts of criminal hijinks, including a sequence in which the preyed-upon Hasselhoff is forced to prove whether his Baywatch lifeguarding skills were genuine, or just an act.

Directed by Darren Grant and co-starring Jim Jeffries, Rhys Darby, Howie Mandel, Jon Lovitz, and the one and only Justin Bieber (among others), Killing Hasselhoff is set to arrive on DVD and Digital HD on August 29.

How The Hoff Saved ‘Baywatch’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: