David Hasselhoff is pestering Robert Rodriguez for Logan-style reboot of Knight Rider

David Hasselhoff wants to have ‘Knight Rider’ rebooted in the vein of Hugh Jackman’s moody and violent X-Men spin-off ‘Logan’.

The Saturday teatime action series, which found Hasselhoff playing crime fighter Michael Knight opposite his artificially intelligent talking car KITT, was his breakthrough into TV in 1982.

And he’s been pestering Quentin Tarantino associate Robert Rodriguez to bring it back, but in dark style.

“I have met Robert Rodriguez. He does ‘Dusk til Dawn’ and ‘Machete’,” he explained to CinemaBlend.

“And I said ‘You need to do Knight Rider.’ Because he was doing a marathon of Knight Riders and he said ‘Can we have a selfie!?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t want a selfie! I want to do the movie! I want to shoot the TV series! I want to bring it back and make it dark!

“Michael Knight comes back and he’s p**sed.’… I hope it happens, and if it does, it’ll be kind of like Logan. It will be dark. Hasselhoff as Michael Knight in 2017. Knight Rider. The saga continues.”

Well, he’s sorted all the marketing straplines already, so they can save a few quid there.

Running for 90 episodes over four seasons from 1982 to 1986, it was a hit around the world and turned Hasselhoff into a household name.

But perhaps the fact that reboots of the series have failed to grasp the imagination of the viewing public might cause Rodriguez some concern.

TV movie ‘Knight Rider 2000’ from 1991 has been largely forgotten, as has ‘Knight Rider 2010’, another TV movie released in 1994.

Another TV movie emerged in 2008, to usher in a new TV series on NBC, with US soap star Justin Bruening playing the estranged son of Michael Knight, and Val Kilmer as the voice of KITT.

It was canned after one series.

