David Hasselhoff Leads 'Guardians' Inferno' Music Video's All-Star Marvel Disco Boogie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of summer’s biggest hits (surpassed at the box office only by Wonder Woman). Amusing cameos and choice tunes are two of many reasons it hit the heights. Those two elements dovetail in one David Hasselhoff, who makes a fun, if brief, appearance in the film — after Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord has confessed that he used to tell kids that the Knight Rider star was his actual father — and then shows up on the film’s soundtrack, via “Guardians’ Inferno,” co-written by director James Gunn and composed by Tyler Bates. Because there’s no such thing as too much of the Hoff, ahead of the film’s home video release, Gunn and director David Yarovesky have now debuted an insane music video for that track (watch it above), featuring the former Baywatch stud as well as a number of Guardians players.

There are many familiar faces in the above clip for The Sneepers’ disco ditty — which Gunn boosted on both Twitter and Instagram — including Guardians stars Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Pratt (in disguise!). On top of that, Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Guillermo, and Gunn himself also show up in outrageous threads (and even more outrageous hair). Nonetheless, amidst the weird 1970s-via-science-fiction craziness, it’s Hasselhoff himself who steals the show, proving once and for all that there are few men or women — in this or any distant galaxy — who can match the actor for sheer larger-than-life charisma.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be available on Digital HD tomorrow, August 8, but to own the above video, you’ll have to pick up the film’s Blu-ray, which arrives on August 22.

