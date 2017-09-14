David Harbour in Hellboy reboot looks exactly like Ron Perlman

The new Hellboy has been unveiled… and he looks just like the old one.

Fans of the devilish hero have been quick to point out that David Harbour in his full make up is an absolute dead ringer for his predecessor Ron Perlman.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star was announced for the role back in May, after it transpired that Perlman and director Guillermo Del Toro would not be making a third movie in the series.





But the fact that Harbour looks the spitting image of Perlman has some fans slightly perplexed.

But mostly, the reaction is a positive one…

Neil Marshall, the British director behind ‘The Descent’ and two of the best ever episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’, will be at the helm of the new movie.

It will find Hellboy tackling Nimue, the Queen of Blood, set to be played by Milla Jovovich.

Also on the bill will be Ian McShane taking over the role of Professor Broom – played by the late John Hurt in Del Toro’s movies – and Daniel Dae Kim, playing Major Ben Daimio.

Kim was recently announced for the role after original actor Ed Skrein stepped down, following criticism that the role had been ‘whitewashed’.





It’s due out on January 11, 2019.

