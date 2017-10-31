David Harbour dance scene from Stranger Things 2 inspires Twitter meme

Season two of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ went live on the streaming service only four days ago at the time of writing; but, this being the age of binge-racing, a great many viewers have already taken in the entire nine-episode run.

As such, it’s only to be expected that fans of the show are already celebrating their favourite moments from the series online – and one notable example of this has emerged in the form of Twitter account Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto).

Be advised, spoilers for ‘Stranger Things 2’ coming up…

As hinted in the final scenes of ‘Stranger Things’ season 1, the young telekinetic heroine Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) survived her final confrontation with the dreaded Demogorgon, and has returned from the Upside-Down to be discovered and taken in by Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

‘Stranger Things 2’ shows a touching father-daughter bond develop between Hopper and Eleven, and one of the cheeriest moments occurs when, in a flashback sequence, we see Hopper and Eleven cleaning up the cabin in the woods that becomes their home.

To get them in a good clean-up mood, Hopper puts on a record – ‘You Don’t Mess Around with Jim’ by Jim Croce – and, as the opening beats play, he does the archetypal embarrassing Dad dance.

It’s this moment that @hopperdancingto is dedicated to, setting Harbour’s dance – and Brown’s bemused reaction – to a wide selection of different songs:

Jim Hopper dancing to True – Spandau Ballet #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/rDXzJhdpq2 — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 31, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Wanna Be – Spice Girls pic.twitter.com/Jv5pdL216S — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 31, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to La Macarena #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/1GX8NJThpa — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 31, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Don’t You Want Me – The Human League #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/sl8zlpHVB7 — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 31, 2017

In a short time, the account has garnered attention from all over the Twittersphere; including an approving nod from David Harbour himself.

Whoever created this account has won, not only the internet, but, yes, my stone cold heart. Thank you @hopperdancingto ❤️ https://t.co/RCf8dRZfOC — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

Watch ‘Stranger Things 2’ now on Netflix.

