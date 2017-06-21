David Fincher confirmed to direct Brad Pitt's World War Z sequel

Looks like it’s finally official: director David Fincher will reunite with Brad Pitt on the sequel to ‘World War Z.’

Fincher, who previously worked with Pitt on ‘Fight Club’ and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ had long been rumoured to be the top choice to call the shots on the follow-up to the 2013 zombie epic. In April of this year, the director was said to be close to reaching a deal for the job, but nothing had been heard since.

However, it has now been confirmed by no less an authority than the recently appointed head of production at Paramount, Jim Gianopulos, who tells The Hollywood Reporter that the studio are “in advanced development” on the ‘World War Z’ sequel, with Fincher directing and Pitt starring.

It will be Fincher’s second sequel, after his 1992 debut ‘Alien³.’

Brad Pitt and David Fincher at the French Premiere of ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ in 2009 (credit: WENN) More

Based on the novel by Max Brooks, 2013’s ‘World War Z’ was directed by Marc Forster (‘Quantum of Solace’) and was by all accounts a nightmarish production. Extensive script revisions and reshoots saw it miss its original December 2012 release date by six months.

Despite this, ‘World War Z’ wound up being met with a largely positive critical response, and worldwide box office takings of $540 million. As such, a sequel was soon mooted, and was originally pencilled in for a June 2017 release.

However, the fate of the ‘World War Z’ sequel also looked uncertain when Paramount pulled it from its schedule entirely in February of this year – but it would seem it’s getting back on track.

No release date or official title for the ‘World War Z’ sequel have been announced at present.

Read More:

Saw revival Jigsaw coming this Halloween

Ellen Page dies repeatedly in Flatliners remake trailer

The Mummy may lose a fortune



