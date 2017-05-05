Dave Chappelle Joining Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born'

By Rebecca Ford, Borys Kit

Dave Chappelle has joined Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in Warner Bros.’ remake of A Star is Born.

Cooper is not only starring opposite Lady Gaga but making his directorial debut with the film.

The film is based on the 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. The story centers on a movie star who helps an aspiring young actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. It was subsequently remade in 1954 by director George Cukor, with Judy Garland and James Mason starring, and again in 1976, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson headlining.

Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott are on the call sheet for the movie, which is currently in production.

Chappelle will play a character named Noodles, who is Cooper’s oldest friend with whom he started out playing with in blues clubs.

Jon Peters, Bill Gerber and Basil Iwanyk are producing alongside Cooper. Warner Bros. has dated the feature for a Sept. 28, 2018, release.

Chappelle’s recent film credits include Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq and he hosted Saturday Night Live in November. He also has three new stand-up comedy specials coming up with Netflix, which will mark his first concert specials in 12 years. He’s repped by Gersh.

