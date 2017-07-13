Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow Navigate a New York Under Martial Law in 'Bushwick' Trailer (Exclusive)

Dave Bautista may have just finished saving the universe — again — in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which currently stands as the second-biggest box-office hit of 2017 (though Wonder Woman is getting close). Nonetheless, he’s not done taking the fight to seemingly insurmountable enemies, as evidenced by his upcoming action-thriller Bushwick, in which he stars opposite Brittany Snow as a war vet trying to make his way through the Brooklyn neighborhood. And ahead of its late-summer release, Yahoo Movies now presents its exclusive trailer (watch it above).

In the clip, Bautista and Snow are strangers who wind up as unlikely allies — and partners-in-rebellion — after a Texas militia suddenly shows up in New York and declares martial law, thus instigating a virtual second Civil War. That sends them on a journey through the heart of their now-war-torn neighborhood, which is teeming with armed soldiers with itchy trigger fingers, and is populated by bands of citizens who aren’t sure what to make of the ongoing crisis — thus, making them potential enemies of Bautista and Snow’s characters as well.

Directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, Bushwick got solid reviews out of this past January’s Sundance Film Festival, where Variety’s Geoff Berkshire said “there’s enough snap to the filmmaking, and enough raw power in the premise, to make for solid B-movie excitement.”

Bushwick hits theaters and VOD on August 25. Check out the film’s exclusive poster:

