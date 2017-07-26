Darth Vader could be in the Star Wars Han Solo movie

From Digital Spy

A very familiar – and terrifying – face could be seen in the Star Wars spin-off movie for Han Solo.

Spencer Wilding played Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, although a different actor (Daniel Naprous) portrayed the iconic character in the epic final scene, and it turns out that Wilding is also shooting on the Han Solo spin-off.

He has recently cancelled an appearance at FandomFest in the US with the convention explaining that he is unable to attend because "he will be filming the newest film in the Star Wars Universe".

Now, the only film shooting is the Han Solo spin-off as Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finished shooting, so that can be the only one Wilding is shooting.

However, as Star Wars News Net explains, the actor has played other roles for Disney before, like Guardians of the Galaxy's Mean Guard, so he might not be playing Darth Vader again.

It could just be that he impressed Disney enough on Rogue One that it decided to cast him for a different role in the Han Solo spin-off.

Then again, set photos have shown that the movie will have a large imperial presence, so it's entirely possible that we'll get a glimpse of Darth Vader, although we can't imagine him playing a major role.

Maybe Ron Howard will put us all out of our misery and show some Darth on set as he's been revealing teases of Lando and hyperspace.

Otherwise, we'll have to wait until the movie is released on May 25, 2018.

