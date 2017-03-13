Marvel's 'Darth Vader' Comic Will Showcase Earliest Adventures, Origin of Red Lightsaber

Sure, Han Solo might be getting his own prequel movie, but fans are about to get the chance to see the early adventures of another fan-favorite Star Wars character, with Marvel's newly announced Darth Vader series filling in what happened to make him the Dark Lord of the Sith that everyone knows and loves.

The new ongoing comic book series will be the second Darth Vader series from the publisher. (The first, set between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, finished last year.) Written by Charles Soule with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, the series immediately follows the events of Revenge of the Sith, which ended with Anakin Skywalker becoming Darth Vader following the end of the Jedi Order.

"In my head, I call this book Vader: Year One," Soule told StarWars.com. "While the Sith Lord does exist prior to the start of this book, during the final act of Revenge of the Sith, I think this is where his story really begins — at least in the form most people think of when they visualize Darth Vader." Part of that story? Watching Vader building his iconic red lightsaber for the first time. Soule teases that his "quest for a magical sword" will be the

focus of the series' first storyline.

Soule is no stranger to Marvel's Star Wars comic books; he has previously written miniseries centered around Lando Calrissian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and currently writes the ongoing Poe Dameron series for the publisher.

"Vader is pure emotion, pure rage, and it’s a way for me to work that out a little without actually turning to the dark side myself. Who knew?" Soule continued. "Vader might not be having much fun here, but I definitely am, and I think the readers will, too. The series is very metal, if that doesn’t sound too bizarre (or too on the nose, considering the main character is more machine than man)."

Star Wars: Darth Vader launches in June.

