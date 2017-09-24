Darren Aronofsky wants to direct a Superman film

Would Darren Aronofsky make a superhero movie?

Absolutely… and he wants a shot at Superman.

During an interview with CinePop, the director, currently dividing audiences with his new film ‘Mother!’, revealed that of all the superhero properties, he wants to make a Superman movie.

“I mean, you know, Superman would always be interesting,” he explained. “But they’re already deep into reinventing him, so that’s not going to happen for a long time.”

Of course, this isn’t exactly a huge surprise.

After all, Aronofsky had previously expressed interest in directing ‘Man of Steel’.

But what would his take on Superman be like?

Thankfully, he hinted at how he would tackle a superhero property… if he had the chance. And it sounds as though it wouldn’t be your usual studio-produced affair. Not that anyone thought otherwise.

“Well I would always hope to do something unique,” he explained. “That’s kind of my goal.”

“I think with those films, you have to be very careful, because they are about communicating with as big of an audience as you possibly can. Audiences who goes to see those films expect a certain type of movie. But I guess a lot of the great superhero titles are done, people have used them up. So now it’s kinda characters that aren’t as interesting. But you never know. We’ll see what comes my way.”

Despite previously chasing ‘Man of Steel’, it looks as though there could be a chance for Aronofsky to tackle Superman after all. ‘Man of Steel 2’ is still actively looking for a new director… and with Aronofsky’s comments coming at just the right time, perhaps it’s time for DC to reconsider getting him on board.

After all, he was very close to bringing ‘Batman: Year One’ to the big screen, too.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

