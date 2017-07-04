The Dark Tower posters see two worlds collide

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey will face off in The Dark Tower - Credit: Sony

‘The Dark Tower’ just got two new posters…

And they’re pretty cool.

‘The Dark Tower’ stars Idris Elba in one of Stephen King’s most highly-anticipated adaptations. Bringing the ‘Dark Tower’ saga to the big screen, the upcoming movie is a big deal for Stephen King fans… and with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey in the leading roles, it looks as though we’re in for quite a movie.

Not to mention, some cool posters depicting their stand-off.

– Everything You Need To Know About The Dark Tower

– The Dark Tower Gets An Impressive New Trailer

– The Dark Tower Gets Some Cool Motion Posters

The first of these cool new ‘Dark Tower’ posters debuted online via Flickering Myth… and shows Idris Elba’s Gunslinger preparing to clash with Matthew McConaughey as the iconic Man in Black.

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey will face off in The Dark Tower – Credit: Sony More

“Their war is coming to our world,” reads the ominous tagline.

And after the recent, explosive trailer, it looks as though it’s going to be quite some battle.

Another poster was soon released by Sony Pictures, featuring an even cooler depiction of the two worlds colliding as the Dark Tower appears shrouded in mist, alongside the New York City skyline.

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey will face off in The Dark Tower – Credit: Sony More

Very cool, indeed.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.”

‘The Dark Tower’ stars Idris Elba, Tom Taylor, Nicolas Hamilton, Katheryn Winnick, Matthew McConaughey, Jackie Earle Hayley, Abbey Lee, and Claudia Kim.

Nikolaj Arcel directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote with Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Jeff Pinkner.

‘The Dark Tower’ heads to cinemas on 18 August 2017.

– The Dark Tower Gets Epic New Poster

– The Dark Tower Movie Has Been Delayed

– First Look At Stephen King’s The Dark Tower