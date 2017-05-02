‘The Dark Tower’: Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba Tweet Out First Footage Ahead of Trailer Debut

For the Stephen King faithful, there may be no novels more beloved than the series The Dark Tower. The eight-novel saga is about an aging gunslinger in a dying parallel universe who endeavors to reach a tower that, legend says, is the nexus of all worlds. It’s no surprise, then, that anticipation for the long-in-the-making film adaptation has been running high, even though so far, Warner Bros. has yet to provide moviegoers with an initial trailer. That will all change tomorrow — and in anticipation of that bow, the movie’s stars have teased fans with quick glimpses of footage from the fantasy epic.

Via an in-character Twitter exchange between Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, we now have our first oh-so-brief clips from the film. In the opening video, McConaughey’s mysterious Man in Black walks through a snowy field littered with corpses before promising that “the Tower will fall.”





Elba’s video response features a shot of his gunslinger Roland Deschain in action, loading his revolvers with superhuman skill while intoning, “I do not kill with my gun. I kill with my heart.”





While these snippets are too quick to let us judge much, they do suggest — in terms of scale, and also in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of a doorway opening up onto a wasteland — that the film will be striving to maintain the epic tone of King’s tome when it arrives in theaters on Aug. 4. We’ll know more tomorrow, when the official full-length trailer drops; until then, check out the stars’ teases above.

