Dark Night's Tim Sutton: What I wanted to do was show someone that shouldn’t have access to a gun

With his nerve-shredding latest film, director Tim Sutton point blank refuses to give the audience what they want. A film that’s been on the lips of every critic since it bowed at Sundance Film Festival almost 18 months ago, Dark Night is inspired by gun ownership in America, and the effect that it has when weapons fall into the hands of someone with malevolent, lethal intent.

You spend the entirety of its runtime waiting to witness a Hollywood-standard catastrophe that feels as though it could arrive at any moment. “It was very important that you felt as though someone could die in this movie,” Sutton tells me. “There’s something out there. [It’s] always off screen.”

In the real world, that something is as elusive and dangerous as Sutton’s fictional film makes it out to be: a mass shooter, completing his daily routine as he prepares to walk into a movie theatre and mercilessly kill whoever he encounters inside. It instantly draws parallels to the Aurora Massacre in 2012, a tragic event in America’s modern history that saw James Holmes kill 12 people and injured 70 more as they sat in a screening of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. On that July evening, Holmes snuck into the theatre via a side door and set off gas canisters before launching his attack. Disoriented by the smoke, it’s said that members of the audience began applauding when Holmes arrived, thinking that he was part of the show.

“They had gone to see a caped, violent vigilante defeat bad guys, but what they got was a bizarre version of the reality. I felt like it was the most wicked and yet most American piece of performance art possible,” Sutton says of the pre-planned massacre, “and I knew the industry wasn't going to make a movie about it.”

Although the similarities are striking – a blistering hot summer, the perpetrator’s eery resemblance to Holmes and plenty of references to the Batman franchise – Sutton is quick to clarify that Dark Night isn’t a simple reconstruction of what happened in Colorado that night. His film, he says, portrays a different attack, but judging by the rolling coverage of Holmes’ trial that can be seen on the characters’ TV screens throughout, there’s certainly an element of copycat behaviour involved. It puts forward the long-debated argument regarding the almost exclusively white and male mass shooters of America who have been labelled ‘mentally ill’ rather than terrorists. I asked Sutton how this argument played into the film’s fruition. “What I wanted to do was show someone that shouldn’t have access to a gun,” he says, making it clear that he’s no qualified spokesperson on gun violence’s relationship with mental health. “But at the same time, I wanted to show that everybody has mental health issues… and in America, especially in the suburbs, it’s pulling people apart.”

A masterclass in the art of cinematic suspense, Dark Night not only follows its heinous protagonist, but the movements of strangers whose fates will be banded together for eternity once the moment arrives. We see a struggling veteran, a misunderstood high school kid and a woman experiencing the heavy burden of trying to make a living in a hopeless suburban America. There’s also the perpetrator, but for the first half of the film, Sutton’s killer could, in theory, be any of the characters you’re watching.

