'Dark Knight' Director Christopher Nolan: I Loved 'Wonder Woman'





After masterminding The Dark Knight trilogy (2005-12) — the Batman films widely regarded as the gold standard in superhero filmmaking — Christopher Nolan maintained a key creative role as an architect of the DC Extended Universe, pitching Warner Bros. the initial idea for and producing the 2013 Superman reboot, Man of Steel.

The writer-director played a lesser role as an executive producer on the 2016 crimefighter clash Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Nolan had revealed a year earlier that he and his cowriter/brother Jonathan Nolan would be stepping away from the DCEU.

With BvS responsible for introducing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, we wanted to see if Christopher Nolan had seen 2017’s biggest superhero sensation to date, the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman.

“I did and I loved it,” the filmmaker told Yahoo Movies at the Los Angeles press day for his new Warners-released WWII thriller, Dunkirk (watch above).

“I mean, I watch the films,” he continued. “I enjoy films very much as a moviegoer these days. I spent 10 years of my life dealing with one of the greatest characters in popular fiction. It was a great honor and a privilege to work with that, but there’s a time to pass it on to new people.”

Dunkirk opens July 21. Stay tuned for our interview with Nolan about the film.

Watch the trailer for ‘Dunkirk’:





