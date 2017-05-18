The Dark Crystal returns in new Netflix TV show

‘The Dark Crystal’ is back… as a new TV show.

It looks as though the classic ‘80s fantasy film is getting a prequel – ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’. Taking place in the years before Jim Henson’s classic movie, currently little is known is about the ambitious project…

But we can’t wait to see it.

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ was announced today with a cool teaser video.

And it features the late Jim Henson discussing his original movie.

“It’s probably the hardest thing that I’ve ever worked on,” says Henson in an archive interview. “I like to think of it as sort of a work of art. It’s something hundreds of people have created. There’s a wonderful texture and depth to this world.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance coming soon to Netflix – Credit: Netflix More

Of course, that’s the real charm of ‘The Dark Crystal’.

And with a glimpse of the new show’s creatures, it looks as though every effort has gone into recreating the look and feel of the original movie in the new, ten-episode series.

“It was the most work, it was the most difficult, but it was the most fun, it was the most rewarding, and of all projects it’s the one that I’m most proud of.”

Director Louis Leterrier will both direct and executive produce the series.

And it looks as though they’re hitting all the right notes so far… especially when you read the brief synopsis.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance channels the original puppets – Credit: Netflix More

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

Will it be as big a hit as the original?

For now, we have to wait and see.

But it’s definitely off to an impressive start… and the folks behind ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ are clearly having a blast.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” said Netflix boss Cindy Holland. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance even has some awesome concept art – Credit: Netflix More

“Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series. He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life,” said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company and Jim Henson’s daughter.

“Netflix has a deep respect for my father’s original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ heads to Netflix soon.

