Danny Trejo slates Tom Cruise for doing his own stunts

Always the straight-talker, Danny Trejo has taken aim at Tom Cruise for his antics on the latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie.

Though Trejo doesn’t mention Cruise by name, it’s pretty plain who he’s talking about when he questions the motives of certain actors who insist on doing their own stunts.

“I know that all the big stars hate me to say this, but I don’t want to risk 80 peoples’ jobs just to say I got big huevos on The Tonight Show,” Trejo told our Yahoo Movies compadres in the US.

“Because that’s what happens. I think a big star just sprained an ankle doing a stunt, and 80 or 180 people are out of a job.

“We have stunt people who do that stuff. And if they get hurt, I’m sorry to say but they just need to put a mustache on another Mexican and we can keep going.

“But if I get hurt, everybody’s out of a job. So I don’t choose to do that.”

Trejo has over 300 movies under his belt, a rather substantial chunk of those being action movies, so he knows his onions.

Cruise is said to have broken his ankle while leaping between two buildings on the London set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’.





The incident was caught on video, and saw Cruise limping away from the stunt, after hitting his ankle against a wall.

As a result, production of the movie has had to shut down for between six and 12 weeks, while Cruise recovers.

Cruise has become known for his increasingly risky stunts in his movies, from clinging to an aircraft while it took off in the last ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie, to zero-gravity stunts in Universal’s ‘The Mummy’ earlier this year.

It’s said that despite the lengthy delay on ‘Mission: Impossible 6’, the movie will still meet its release date of July 27, 2018.

