Danny DeVito urges UK to vote Jeremy Corbyn in the General Election

Danny DeVito endorses Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister using the hashtag #grime4Corbyn More

Hollywood actor Danny DeVito has pledged his support for Jeremy Corbyn, urging people in the UK to vote for him on Twitter.

The US actor known for his offbeat comedies tweeted: "UK. You've got the guy.

"Register by May 22nd. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn... show us how it's done!"

It is not the first time the 72-year-old star has pledged his allegiance to the Labour leader. Last year, he said he was a "big-time" supporter and that Mr Corbyn and Bernie Sanders were "the only shining lights we have right now".

This time, he got a response from Mr Corbyn, who tweeted to say that "if Danny DeVito is saying you should register to vote then you really should".

At the end of his tweet, DeVito added the hashtag #grime4corbyn, used by some UK rappers to voice their support for the Labour campaign.

Grime artists Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Novelist and Akala have all backed Mr Corbyn and Labour on social media.

Akala, who has said he "never was a Labour supporter" before this year's General Election, says he would vote for Corbyn this time around.

And Stormzy, perhaps the biggest name in grime music at the moment, wrote: "I saw some sick picture of him from back in the day when he was campaigning about anti-apartheid and I thought: Yeah, I like your energy."