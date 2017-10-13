It’s Daniel Radcliffe vs. jaguar in a tense clip from 'Jungle' (exclusive)

Daniel Radcliffe might want to give Mowgli a call to see how he survived The Jungle Book.

In the new thriller Jungle, Radcliffe stars as Yossi Ghinsberg, the real-life adventurer whose trip with two friends to the Bolivian Amazon turned into the stuff of nightmares as he ended up stranded in the wilderness (and among some sharp-toothed, hungry threats) for three weeks.

In the tense exclusive clip above, Ghinsberg is being hunted by a jaguar… with only a can of propane and lighter to defend himself.

To paraphrase our old jag friend Bagheera, the jungle’s no place for The Boy Who Lived. Or even a Swiss Army Man.

Based on Ghinsberg’s bestelling memoir Jungle: A Harrowing True Story of Survival and directed by Greg McLean (The Belko Experiment, Wolf Creek), the film co-stars Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, and Joel Jackson.

Jungle hits select theaters and Digital HD on Oct. 20.

Watch the trailer:





