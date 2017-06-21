Daniel Day-Lewis retirement: Isn't it a bit premature?

Daniel Day-Lewis, who has announced his retirement from acting, has never been the type of actor who could give an off-the-rack performance. All his work has been bespoke. It’s a tortuous metaphor but a fitting one considering that he once took a break from acting to work as a cobbler and that his final film role is in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Phantom Thread, set in the couture world of 1950s London.

Those who’ve worked with Day-Lewis often still sound vaguely astonished years later when talking about his painstaking approach to any given role. Take Martin Scorsese’s Gangs Of New York, in which he played Bill “the Butcher”. Cutting, the very dapper, very vicious leader of a street gang in mid-19th century New York.

“Daniel got so deep into his performance that he had a British butcher come to teach him how to cut meat,” Scorsese told author Michael Henry Wilson. “It became his whole world. When the sequence came in which he kills Monk from behind with a meat cleaver, he told me” ‘I should have sent him a little signal. Suppose I send him a pig’s head.‘ An excellent idea! He was thinking like Bill!”

Day-Lewis as Christy Brown with cerebral palsy in 'My Left Foot' (Rex) More

Irish filmmaker Kirsten Sheridan was a 12-year-old when Day-Lewis appeared in the first of his three Oscar-winning roles, as the handicapped writer-painter Christy Brown in her father Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot. She was on set for much of the shooting and years later still expressed awe and bewilderment at the lengths to which Day-Lewis went to play his role. “He’d call you by your film name, and you'd call him Christy. It was madness. You’d be feeding him, wheeling him around. During the entire film, I only saw him walking once,” she recalled.

There are plenty of similar stories from collaborators on Day-Lewis’s other films. He has worked with some famously demanding directors – Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Michael Mann, Philip Kaufman, Paul Thomas Anderson – but he has trumped almost all of them in his level of dedication. Much of his preparatory work hasn’t been strictly relevant. He didn’t really need to learn how to build canoes to play Hawkeye in Last Of The Mohicans or to learn how to speak Czech for his role as the womanising brain surgeon in The Unbearable Lightness of Being (Czech-set but made in English). His theory, though, was that you had to become the character you were playing: dress like him, move like him, think like him.

He played William Cutting in Martin Scorsese's 'Gangs of New York' (Rex) More

Read More