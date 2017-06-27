Is Daniel Day-Lewis set to become a dressmaker?

Daniel Day-Lewis has become so enamoured with his latest – and final – acting role, that he’s reportedly planning a future career as a fashion designer.

Day-Lewis, who announced his retirement from acting earlier this month, is playing a couturier called Charles James, who designs clothes for royalty and high society, in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s forthcoming ‘Phantom Thread’, set in 1950s London.

But according to Page Six, sources claim that such was his immersion into the world of design for the role, ‘he will stick with the profession off-screen and become a dressmaker’.

“He’s so method, it takes him three years to prepare for a role,” added the source. “He was telling friends he really wanted to go out with a bang.”

And while such a move may sound somewhat unlikely, Day-Lewis does have form in this area.

Following his performance in Jim Sheridan’s IRA drama ‘The Boxer’, Day-Lewis took an extended break from acting.

He moved to Florence in Italy intending to rekindle his love of woodworking, but instead became enamoured with the craft of shoe-making, taking up an apprenticeship with the shoemaker Stefano Bemer, with whom he worked for eight months between 1999 and 2000.

(Credit: Reuters) More

The triple Oscar-winner, who was knighted in 2014, has not made a film since 2012’s ‘Lincoln’, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

He previously worked with Anderson on 2007’s ‘There Will Be Blood’, and it’s said that he wishes this last film to be his swansong.

A statement from his publicist on June 20 announcing his retirement read: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor.

“He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

‘Phantom Thread’ is slated for a December release, but there’s no confirmed date for the UK as yet.

Read More:

Wonder Woman breaks more records for female-directed films

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will introduce Dazzler

Ron Howard ‘beyond grateful’ for Han Solo job



