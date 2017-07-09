Daniel Craig will reportedly return as James Bond

He’s Bond… James Bond.

And it looks as though Daniel Craig will be back in Bond 25.

It’s no secret that Daniel Craig wasn’t entirely happy to continue playing iconic British superspy, James Bond. After all, he once said he’d rather slash his wrists than make another Bond film.

But it looks as though the British actor has changed his mind…

According to The Mirror, it looks as though Daniel Craig will suit up as James Bond after all, as he reportedly signs up for the upcoming (and currently untitled) Bond 25.

“Daniel Craig has changed his mind and is set to sign up for his fifth Bond movie – with Adele lined up to join him,” they revealed. “The actor, 48, claimed he would ‘rather slash my wrists’ than play 007 again but his U-turn came after a host of British stars were tipped to replace him.”

Daniel Craig as Bond… James Bond – Credit: MGM More

Apparently, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, James Norton and Aiden Turner were all in the running to replace him… but perhaps they can hang up their dinner jackets for the time being.

“Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is said to have secured Craig – and we can reveal she is ‘determined’ that superstar singer Adele will record the theme tune.”

I have to admit, that seems like a no-brainer.

Adele made ‘Skyfall’ the first Bond theme tune to win a Brit Award, Grammy and Golden Globe… and you can’t blame the Bond producers for wanting another crack at those awards.

But while Adele is far from a done deal, producer Barbara Broccoli is said to be “talking the singer round”. Let’s just hope she signs on the dotted line.

“Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners,” said a source close to the production. “It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’ writer John Logan is also said to be involved.

