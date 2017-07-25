Daniel Craig will reportedly return as 007

He’s Bond… James Bond.

And Daniel Craig won’t be giving up the tuxedo anytime soon.

It’s no secret that there was a time when Daniel Craig wasn’t entirely happy to continue playing iconic British superspy, James Bond. After all, he once said he’d rather slash his wrists than make another Bond film – not exactly on the fence, there.

But he may have changed his mind for Bond 25…

According to the New York Times, it looks as though Daniel Craig will suit up as James Bond after all, as his appearance in the recently announced (and untitled) Bond 25 is said to be ‘a done deal’.

“Daniel Craig will play James Bond in at least one more film, which will be released in November 2019,” they revealed. “Mr. Craig’s return is a done deal, according to two people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid conflicts with Eon and MGM.”

Of course, the next untitled Bond film has just been announced.

But will Daniel Craig really suit up as 007?

After a demanding shoot for the last Bond movie, ‘Spectre’, he wasn’t exactly fussed.

“I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he told press back in October. But even at the time, he tried to downplay his comments, stating that he had been overtired during said interview, and would obviously consider returning as the iconic superspy.

Still, it sounds as though he may have changed his mind.

But without any official announcement, it looks as though we’re going to have to wait and see. After all, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Daniel Craig’s supposed return… and we’re still waiting for confirmation.

‘Bond 25’ will reportedly star Daniel Craig, and will likely see the return of Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris.

Neal Purvis and Robert Wade will write the screenplay, but no director is currently attached.

‘Bond 25’ heads to cinemas in November 2019.

