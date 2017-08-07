Daniel Craig reportedly 'signs up' to play James Bond in two new films

Daniel Craig may be returning as James Bond in two new films, reports have suggested.

Last month, the British actor was confirmed to return as the spy in the long-running series' next film, however it was believed this was just for one more outing.

However, reports state that producer Barbara Broccolli is keen to bring Craig's 007 tally to six following his roles in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the forthcoming Bond 25 that will be released in 2019.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “There was plenty of talk about who would be the next Bond but Barbara has managed to talk Daniel into two more films.

“He is loved by audiences around the world and has driven a real resurgence for the movies at the box office, so bosses knew they couldn’t lose him just yet.”

Despite no official confirmation, Christoph Waltz and Dave Bautista are both expected to return as villains while Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Rory Kinnear are all set to return.

In the running to replace Sam Mendes as director following Skyfall and Spectre are Yann Demange ('71), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Arrival's Denis Villenueve whose Blade Runner sequel arrives in cinemas this October.

It was revealed last month that producer Barbara Broccoli was “determined” to bring back Adele to record another Bond theme following her Oscar-winning lead track for Skyfall.

Bond 25 will arrive in US cinemas on 8 November 2019 with a traditional earlier release date - currently unconfirmed - set for the UK