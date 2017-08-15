Daniel Craig: No decision made on Bond role yet

James Bond star Daniel Craig has denied rumours that he has signed up to play 007 in the next two instalments of the big screen franchise.

The 49-year-old actor said he would love to continue his 11-year-reign as the suave special agent, but is in the process of making “personal decisions”.

His comments came after creators recently announced that plans were under way for the next movie to hit screens in 2019.

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK — James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017

He told US radio station, Magic: “I would hate to burst the bubble here, but no decision has been made at the moment, there’s a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed.

“I’m not holding out for money or doing anything like that, it’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment.

“I know they are desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it but there is no decision just yet.”

Craig likened Bond to his role as bleach blond criminal bomb expert Joe Bang in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming release, Logan Lucky.

He stars alongside Adam Driver and Channing Tatum – who he jokingly admitted to having a “crush” on – in the comedy crime thriller, which required him to learn speaking with a deep southern accent. The new hair style, he said, was his idea.

“I think there’s a little Joe Bang in James Bond – same initials,” he said.

On working with Ocean’s Eight producer, Soderbergh, he continued: “Steven “retired” from filmmaking and I sat down with him just before that and talked to him about certain things.

“He said he wasn’t going to make movies any more and I said, “If you ever do, please contact me, I’ll sweep the floor for you, I don’t care.”

“And then he did, he was true to his word and I said yes off the back, I didn’t really need to know what it was about.

“Then he described the part to me and I was leaping around… It had every ingredient in it that I could dream of.”