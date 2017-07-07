Daniel Craig Is Intensely Weird Thief Weighing Channing Tatum, Adam Driver Offer in New 'Logan Lucky' Clip

Steven Soderbergh hasn’t directed a feature film since 2013’s Side Effects. But reports of his retirement from moviemaking will be proved greatly exaggerated this August. Following his stint making Cinemax’s superlative TV series The Knick, the director returns to theaters with Logan Lucky this summer. A more ramshackle variation on his Ocean’s Eleven films, the upcoming comedy brings plenty of star power, with a cast including Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Seth Macfarlane, Katherine Waterston, Hilary Swank, and a bleach-blond Daniel Craig. Its release is still over a month away, but we now have a first clip from the film (watch it above).

Logan Lucky introduces us to two brothers (played by Driver and Tatum) who decide to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway. To pull off the job, they recruit a convict (Craig) they’ll need to break out of jail. Unfortunately for them, Craig’s thief is a little bit bonkers, as evidenced by the above clip, which shows the headliner in a role considerably loopier than his suave persona as James Bond — and that, even with the illustrious ensemble Soderbergh has assembled here, Craig may be this rollicking heist film’s spotlight attraction.

Also featuring Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, and Jack Quaid, Logan Lucky races into theaters on August 18.

‘Logan Lucky’: Watch a trailer:

